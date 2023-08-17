T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,880 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $109.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.42. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.