Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $147.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.68.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $140.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average is $129.05.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $721,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

