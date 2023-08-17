Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Target also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-8.00 EPS.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $128.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26. Target has a fifty-two week low of $124.96 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Target will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Target

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $359,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Target by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 760,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.