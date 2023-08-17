Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 5.2%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.78 and last traded at $37.78. 2,674,517 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,345,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 115,363 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

