Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.15, but opened at $5.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 4,156,899 shares.

The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TME. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,204,000 after acquiring an additional 432,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,821,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,703,000 after acquiring an additional 132,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,608,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297,884 shares during the last quarter. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

