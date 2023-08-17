TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 3.7% After Insider Buying Activity

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 1,449,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,704,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Specifically, CEO Michael S. Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,073,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,299,702.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.02.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.58% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2606.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,468,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.