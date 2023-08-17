The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,009,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,147 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $74,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.72.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.