The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives $89.65 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 4.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $89.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08. The company has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

