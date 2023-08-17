The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $34,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17,864.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 698,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,781,000 after purchasing an additional 694,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $108,956,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

