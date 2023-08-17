Theta Fuel One Day Volume Reaches $3.35 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $221.05 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00040046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00028225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,247,468,549 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.