Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CFO Marci A. Basich Sells 1,000 Shares

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) CFO Marci A. Basich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

TSBK opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Timberland Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 287.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 796.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the second quarter worth $104,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile



Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

