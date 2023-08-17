TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in RPM International by 20.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in RPM International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $102.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $107.40.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPM International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

