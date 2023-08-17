TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 93,735 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,735 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 4,644.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 623,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth about $2,690,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Certara by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Certara by 100.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 493,748 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Certara by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $16.60 on Thursday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. Certara had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

