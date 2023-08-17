TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,540 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Q2 worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $52,000.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Q2 from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

QTWO opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $46.56.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 448,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,043,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $747,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,043,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,833. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

