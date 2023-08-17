TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. TJX Companies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.56-$3.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

TJX Companies Stock Up 4.1 %

TJX stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

