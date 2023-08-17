Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $140.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock worth $2,208,725. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

