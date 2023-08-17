Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $425,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Down 2.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.