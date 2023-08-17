Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 2,038 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 30.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

TSN stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $82.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

