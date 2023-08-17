Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 35,911 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 66% compared to the typical volume of 21,672 call options.
EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 31,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,199 shares of company stock worth $88,824. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 77,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
