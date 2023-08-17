Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Tripadvisor traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 2,251,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,567,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRIP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Up 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.