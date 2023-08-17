Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Down 5.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Tripadvisor traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 2,251,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,567,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.
TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.
View Our Latest Report on TRIP
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.60 and a beta of 1.39.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tripadvisor
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.