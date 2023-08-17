Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $73,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

TSN stock opened at $53.41 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

