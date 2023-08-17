United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) vs. Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Head-To-Head Review

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Healthpeak Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Healthpeak Properties $2.06 billion 5.37 $500.45 million $0.97 20.87

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthpeak Properties 0 5 5 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Development Funding IV and Healthpeak Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $26.73, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A Healthpeak Properties 25.05% 7.48% 3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats United Development Funding IV on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

