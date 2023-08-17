United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $464.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.23 and a 1-year high of $492.21.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.86 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

