US Bancorp DE Acquires 10,608 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $63.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $80.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

