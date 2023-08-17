US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,838,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $620,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.40.

NYSE:TDY opened at $400.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

