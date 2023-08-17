US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EIX opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.738 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

