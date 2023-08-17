US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Datadog by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in Datadog by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $107,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,482.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $1,163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,018,862.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 839,903 shares of company stock valued at $81,991,038 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

