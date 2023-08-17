Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $224.65 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.32.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.50.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

