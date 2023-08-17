Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $54.20

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.20, but opened at $55.49. Value Line shares last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $9.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Value Line by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Value Line by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

