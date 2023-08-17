Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $47.58. 88,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 745,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

