Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $19.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.36.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MDRX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Veradigm Stock Performance
Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.