Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $19.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,751,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,270,000 after acquiring an additional 327,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 13,306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

