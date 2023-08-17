Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 3.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 84,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 315,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,881.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,881.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,713,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,150,292 in the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,799,000 after acquiring an additional 281,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,494,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,772,000 after purchasing an additional 717,947 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vertex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after buying an additional 24,132 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vertex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

