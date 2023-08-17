Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $258,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $59.14 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

