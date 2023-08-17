Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

