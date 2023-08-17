W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $78.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W. R. Berkley

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE WRB opened at $62.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $61.50. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.