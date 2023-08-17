Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 1,078 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $231.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $165.89 and a one year high of $245.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.61.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

