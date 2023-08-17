Wade G W & Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 19.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Danaher by 135.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $252.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.41. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $300.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

