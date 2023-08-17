Wade G W & Inc. Invests $211,000 in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,165,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 428,533 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,269,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after purchasing an additional 163,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after acquiring an additional 846,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 683,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.05 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.75.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.