Wade G W & Inc. Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,542,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,727,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,631,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,714,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG stock opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -329.71 and a beta of 1.06. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

