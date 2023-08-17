Wade G W & Inc. Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

