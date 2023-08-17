Wade G W & Inc. Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

