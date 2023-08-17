Wade G W & Inc. Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.77.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

