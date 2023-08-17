Wade G W & Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 362,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 122,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.65 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

