Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.52. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

