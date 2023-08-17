Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $741,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock worth $1,992,388. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $150.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $436.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

