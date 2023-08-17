Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,432 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

