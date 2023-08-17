Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $951.06 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $680.00 and a one year high of $975.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $939.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $894.61. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

