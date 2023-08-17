Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 203.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

