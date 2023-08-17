Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,496 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $192,019,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

