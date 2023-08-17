Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.0 %

WY stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

